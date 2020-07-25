Take the pledge to vote

COMEDK UGET 2020 Entrance Test to be Held on August 19

COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second one will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The duration of each examination will be three hours.

Trending Desk

July 25, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Friday announced the date of COMEDK UGET 2020, the undergraduate entrance test. The exam will now be conducted on August 19.

COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second one will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The duration of each examination will be three hours.

In the notification that was released on July 24, COMEDK stated, “After detailed discussions, it has been decided that the UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August, 2020, in two shifts. First Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and second Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM.”

The examination was scheduled to be held on August 1. However, the same too was not possible as some states had imposed a lockdown till the end of July.

Notification also mentions that all other conditions will be the same as mentioned in the information brochure that was released on January 13.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka conducts these examinations for admission in Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture courses. A total of 153 engineering colleges in the state offer these courses.

