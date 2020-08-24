COMEDK UGET 2020 Provisional Answer Keys Released at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer keys of UGET 2020, which was conducted on August 19. Those who appeared for COMEDK UGET 2020 can check their provisional answer keys on the official website of the COMEDK at comedk.org.

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, he can file objection online till August 26. The final answer keys will be put out on August 31 after considering the objections raised by candidates.

How to check COMEDK UGET provisional answer keys

Step 1: Google COMEDK or enter the url, comedk.org

Step 2: Log in using required credentials

Step 3: Click on the link for answer key

Step 4: Download PDF and match your responses

According to the official website, two lakh students registered for COMEDK. The exam was conducted at 342 exam centres.

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is held for admission to engineering courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

After holding the entrance exam and releasing the rank list, the COMEDK organises centralized counselling.

COMEDK UGET had been postponed several times before being conducted on August 19.

The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on July 25, but it was rescheduled for August 1 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it was again postponed later due to rising COVID-19 cases and the COMEDK decided to hold it on August 19.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” said the COMEDK.