COMEDK UGET 2020 Round Three Seat Allotment Result Declared at comedk.org; Direct Link Here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 was declared on its official website at comedk.org. Candidates who have appeared for the seat allotment process should keep their registration details ready before visiting the website. The board officials have released two merit lists for Bachelors in Engineering (BTech) and Bachelors in Architecture (BArch).

The last date to register for Engineering Round 3 Allotment Result of Phase 2 is December 28, 3:00 PM.

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: Bachelors in engineering

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: Bachelors in Architecture

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: Know how to check

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website in the search bar or click on comedk.orgStep 2: The homepage will appear on your deviceStep 3: Now, select your stream Architecture or EngineeringStep 4: You will be redirected to a new pageStep 5: Enter the user id and password and click on submit.Step 6: You will be directed to the merit list pageStep 7: Keep a copy of the COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 on your device. Later, take a printout as it will be used to complete the formalitiesAll candidates must check the details mentioned on the merit list carefully. In case of any discrepancy, please get in touch with the officials at the earliest.