COMEDK UGET 2020: UGET Answer Key to be Released on Aug 23; Details at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on August 23 (Monday). Those who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was held on Wednesday August 19, 2020. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first one was held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second one was from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm.

The exam had been postponed twice before being held on August 19. Originally, it was to be held on July 25, which got postponed to August 1. This happened as many states had imposed lockdown till the end of July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In order to facilitate information around COVID-19, the website has mentioned, “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.”

For the unversed, COMEDK is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in more than 120 colleges and institutes around Karnataka. The exam was held at 300 centres across the state. After the COMEDK-UGCET 2020 result is announced, students will have to sit for the online counselling process.