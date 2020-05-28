COMEDK-UGET 2020 Will be Held on June 26, Check Details at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the date sheet for COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test, 2020 (UGET). The COMEDK-UGET 2020 examination schedule was released by the authority on its official portal. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 will be conducted on June 26 (tentative date). Earlier, COMEDK-UGET 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10.

In the schedule, COMEDK has said candidates can make corrections in their application forms, including the exam centres, from 12:00 pm starting June 1. The correction window will be open till 04:00 pm on June 3. The Consortium has also extended the submission of COMEDK application forms to May 30.

The COMEDK- UGET 2020 is a computer-based examination. It is conducted for admission to B.Tech programmes offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. Every year, around 2 lakh applicants appear for the entrance examination. The exam will be held at 300 centres across the state. After the COMEDK-UGCET 2020 result is announced, students will have to sit for the online counselling process.

