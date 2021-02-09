COMEDK UGET 2021 Exam Date Released, Registration to Begin Soon at comedk.org

Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2021) conducted by Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) will be held on June 20. The test for admission tothe BTech courses is being done under Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The students who are interested in appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2021 exam should complete the registration process by filling the application form on COMEDK UGET’s official website, www.comedk.org . The application form will be released soon on the website.

Application and submission of exam fee will be held in online mode. Those who qualify the COMEDK UGET 2021 entrance exam will be eligible to seek admission in the participating150 engineering colleges in the state that come under Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association.

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) organises the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for Engineering Courses and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam. The exam offers admission in BE or B.Tech courses offered by the participating institutes. Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) will also be releasing an information brochure which will include details like the eligibility criteria, seat matrix, entrance exam syllabus, exam day guidelines and information related to the admit card.

In order to be eligible for Karnataka Btech entrance examination, a candidate must meet the following criteria:

1. Must have passed class 12 exam with a minimum of 45 percent marks

2. Must have the soft copy of the mandatory documents and certificates that need to be submitted in UGET application form.

3. Should mandatorily have a copy of their class 12 marksheet.

COMEDK was founded in2004-05 and has been conducting the annual entrance exam for UG and PG courses in the member institutions since. Ithas also been organizing single window centralized counseling process over the last 15 years.