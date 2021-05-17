COMEDK UGET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended till July 15

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 application deadline till July 15 due to the rising of COVID-19 pandemic. The online exam which was scheduled to be held on June 20 has also been postponed until further notice. New date of examination will be announced in due course of time. The registration process was commenced on March 22 at the official website. Earlier the last date to apply for COMEDK 2021 was May 20.

COMEDK conducts the UGET to offer admission to various engineering courses offered at several private and government added institutes across the state. The UGET 2021 exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode at 400 test centres in 150 cities across the country. Only successful applicants will be allowed to take the test. The exam is based on the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of Class 11 and 12 as well as first and second PUC exams. The three hour long exam is comprised of 180 questions in English medium. Candidates will be awarded with one marks for every correct answer. The exam has no negative marking.

The examinees will have to secure a minimum aggregate marks of 45 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics to be eligible for further counselling process. It is also mandatory to obtain minimum cut-off marks in these subjects individually. The SC, ST and OBC candidates of state domicile are given a relaxation of 5 per cent in cut-off marks which means they have to secure at least 40 per cent marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of COMEDK for further updates on the examination date. The revised date of the exam will be announced after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here