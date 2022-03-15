COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Process Begins, Here's How to Apply for Karnataka College Entrance Test

The registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun online at the official website — comedk.org. The entrance exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on June 19.

Candidates will be given a four-day window from May 13 to 16 to edit any error in the application form. Candidates willing to take admission into various undergraduate engineering courses (BE/BTech) offered by the colleges in Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) can submit their application online by May 2. The KUPECA comprises of more than 150 private colleges in Karnataka.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for COMEDK UGET 2022, the applicant needs to score a minimum of 45 per cent aggregate marks in class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics and English as compulsory subjects. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories of Karnataka state, the minimum marks eligibility is relaxed by 5 per cent. Diploma candidates are not eligible for the entrance exam.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to COMEDK’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration’ link available on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Next, click on the register tab

Step 4: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required details and generating a login ID

Step 5: Now, log in to your account by submitting your credentials

Step 6: Fill up the COMEDK UGET application form and attach soft copies of the supporting documents

Step 7: Submit the form and pay the application fee

Step 8: Take a printout of the application form or save a copy of it for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2022: Exam Pattern

The three-hour-long entrance exam conducted in CBT mode will have a total of 180 questions carrying 1 mark each. The paper will be divided into three equal sections, physics, chemistry and math featuring 60 questions each. There will be no negative marking in the entrance exam.

COMEDK offers a total of nearly 20,000 engineering course seats in colleges across the state. After qualifying for the entrance exam, candidates will be allotted colleges through a centralised counselling (single window system) process. For timely updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting COMEDK’s official portal regularly.

