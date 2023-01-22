COMEDK UGET 2023: Exam on May 28, Information Brochure to be out Soon

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday May 28.

The Undergraduate Entrance Examination exam dates have been released by the Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges (UGET 2023). According to the notice, the UGET - 2023 exam for admission to engineering programmes at COMEDK member universities will take held on Sunday, May 28. The announcement can be seen at comedk.org, the official website.

“Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday the 28th May 2023 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions”, reads the official notification.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam: Know how to check notification

Step 1. Visit the official website at comedk.org

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link that reads “Notification of UG Entrance Test Date & Eligibility Criteria Notified on 20.01.2023”

Step 3. The notice will be displayed on the screen

Step 4. Check and download.

Candidates must have passed their class 12 examinations in the previous two years with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as well as English as a required subject in order to be eligible for this exam. Additionally, general category students must have achieved minimum qualifying grades in mathematics, physics, and chemistry combined of 45%. (40 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka state).

