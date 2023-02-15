The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the registration process for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, February 15 at 12 noon. Candidates can register for the entrance exam by visiting the official website at comedk.org. The deadline to apply for the exam is April 24.

The UGET 2023 application correction facility will be open from April 26 at 10 am to April 29 up to 11:55 pm. It is to be noted that the UGET 2023 mock tests link will be activated on the official page on March 23. As per the schedule, the engineering entrance exam will be conducted on May 28 in an online computer-based mode. The UGET exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The admit card for the COMEDK UGET 2023 will be available for download on the main website from May 18.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students must have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board and must have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics with English as a compulsory subject in the last two years to apply for the exam.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Check how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Search and click on COMEDK 2023 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: Login and register yourself. Then fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and make the mandatory payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a hard copy

COMEDK UGET 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the Undergraduate Entrance Test, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800 excluding the convenience fee, and Rs 2,950 excluding the convenience fee for both COMEDK and UNIGAUGE. The registration fee for COMEDK UGET 2023 should be paid only via online mode that is through net banking, credit card, and debit card.

“For the current academic year 2023-24, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Sunday, 28 May 2023, across 400 centers for Engineering programs which offer around 20,000 seats and will be followed by online counseling," reads the information brochure. The exam will have 180 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will get one mark. A merit or rank list is generated based on the candidate’s scores in the entrance test only.

