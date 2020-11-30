COMEDK UGET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Announced at comedk.org; Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment Result 2020 for Round 1 has been declared now. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the First Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on Monday on its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET Round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment results at comedk.org.

All the shortlisted candidates, whose name have appeared in COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment result 2020, will be required to confirm their seat by paying the counselling fee to the allotted college on or before December 5. The candidates who do not report for the admission or ‘Accept and Freeze’ their choices in Round 1 Counselling will be considered for second allotment list.

Here’s how to check COMEDK UGET result for round 1 seat allotment 2020:

Step 1: Visit at comedk.org

Step 2: Once you are directed to the homepage, look and select the “Counselling” tab

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link that reads, “Engineering Login”

Step 4: You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your credentials to sign in

Step 5: The COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: If your name appears on the list, you can either pay fees to accept and freeze your choice, or leave it

Students can access the result for COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment list 2020 on the direct link here.

Meanwhile, the students awaiting the Round 1 COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment list 2020 for Architecture exam can also check their result on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment list 2020 for architecture exam.