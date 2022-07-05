COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today at comedk.org, Know How to Download Scorecards

The results of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 will be released today, July 5. Once declared, the scorecards of the COMEDK UGET 2022 will be available on the official website at comedk.org.

The candidates will need their registration number and password to access the results online. Those who clear the exam will be called for the counselling process for further document verification and admission process. COMEDK UGET 2022 was held on June 19 this year.

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as user id and click on submit

Step 4: Your COMEDK result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further use

After getting the scorecards, candidates must cross-check all the details on it. this includes the spelling of their name, the subject names, the marks, totaling or the percentage, exam centre name and everything carefully. In case of any error on the COMEDK UGET 2022 result, candidates must inform the authorities immediately.

The exam is held every year for admission to BE or BTech courses offered by colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers a total of nearly 20,000 engineering course seats in colleges across the state. After qualifying for the entrance exam, candidates will be allotted colleges through a centralised counselling (single window system) process. For timely updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting COMEDK’s official portal regularly. Along with the result, the COMEDK authorities will also release the rank card of the candidate and the merit list.

From next year, the COMEDK will be combined with the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka government has said. The specifics of how COMEDK and the CET would be combined is yet to be determined. The modalities for merging the two exams will be worked out soon.

