Commendable How Teachers Have Ensured Education Continues Amid Covid-19: PM Modi on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of National Teacher’s Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to address and greet the teaching fraternity. He also lauded the teachers for ensuring the education journey continues amid the pandemic.

“On Teachers’ Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times," PM Modi tweeted.

He also paid tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. “I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is conferring the National Teachers Awards 2021 today to 44 meritorious teachers across the country. The teachers will be awarded virtually this year by President Ram Nath Kovind. Two teachers have been selected for the award from 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

