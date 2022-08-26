After the Assam government decided to close 34 schools as not even a single student of those institutes cleared class 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe on him, stating closing schools won’t be a solution. Now, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma replied back, stating his government has set up 8610 new schools ever since he came to power and asked Kejriwal, “How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?”

“As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?,” tweeted CM Sarma.

“The primary duty of schools is to impart education. If a school cannot ensure that its students pass the Class 10 exam, there is no point in keeping these schools operational,” the minister had said while announcing the decision to close the 34 schools in Assam.

The AAP supremo said that his intention was not to “point out faults” and that “we have to learn from each other” to make the country stronger. Kejriwal had earlier tweeted that closure of schools is not a solution and that there is a need to open more schools across the country. He also shared a link to a news report claiming a “closure” of some schools in Assam.

Replying to Sarma’s ‘do your homwork’ tweet, Kejriwal said, “Looks like you got it wrong. I didn’t mean to remove your flaws. We are all one country. We have to learn from each other. Only then will India become number one country.”

He further added that he is willing to visit Assam. He also asked Sarma when should he go to the northeastern state. “You show me your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work in Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

Sarma also claimed that in his tenure as Assam’s education minister from 2013 till now, the state government has provincialised or taken over private schools into the government fold. This includes 6,802 elementary and 1,589 secondary schools, 81 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, three Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya and 97 tea garden model schools.

