Common Entrance Exam for IBPS, RRB, SSC Jobs from Next Year

The government is set to establish the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will be conducting the common entrance test (CET) from 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told news agency PTI. It will replace multiple exams including IBPS, RRB, and SSC. The recruitment process for CET was set to begin before the end of this year, however, it is likely to get delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

To be headed by a Chairman of the rank of the Secretary to the Government of India, NRA will have representatives of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB, and IBPS.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the CET will ease the recruitment process for job aspirants, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

“The NRA will conduct the CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)," Singh told PTI.

The NRA will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ (non-technical) posts. Every district in the country will have at least one examination centre and there will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates, the minister said.

The CET will be conducted in 12 languages and will be twice a year in the online format. Different CETs will be held based on the curriculum. It will be the first-level test to shortlist candidates and the score will be valid for three years.

The Rajasthan government has already announced that it will conduct the government jobs entrance exams on the basis of a CET that will be once a year in the state. According to reports, 24 types of jobs are available in the state. There will be reservations for different categories as well.

