Competitive Exam Aspirants Demands Two Attempts, Say Covid-19 Hampered Preparation

Claiming that COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of disadvantages, competitive exam aspirants, especially UPSC aspirants, are demanding government to consider their situation and allow them two extra attempts or relax the upper age limit for the exam. Students claim that due to COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, many could not avail proper coaching before attempting the Civil Services Examination (CSE) properly.

Many also claimed that students preparations also got disturbed as many aspirants or their family members tested positive. Raising there demands, several students have also take to Twitter with the hashtag ‘#2CompensatoryAttempt4All’. Tagging the education minister students are urging the government to grant extra attempts and relax the upper age limit for the competitive exams.

Raising their demand a aspirant posted,

@RakeshSinha01 Sir, thousands of #UPSC aspirants have been exhorting GoI to grant us #UPSCExtraAttempt in lieu of the two catastrophic COVID waves in 2020 & 2021. Please intervene on our behalf and relieve us of our agonising wait! #2CompensatoryAttempt4All — Jayansh Singh जयांश सिंह ⚔️ (@HermeticJai) June 7, 2022

Youth are upset that there is NO Recruitment for Govt Jobs nor the UPSC/ SSC recruitment giving relaxation in age due to affect of Covid19 ! ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ Must Intervene #2CompensatoryAttempt4All #HelpOurYouth pic.twitter.com/dIPITKxasT — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) June 6, 2022

Nation wants 2Year Age Relaxation in all competitive exams#IBPS #SSC #UPSC IBPS RRB PO NOTIFICATION Aageya hai lekin Age Relaxation Nehi diya hai Middle class youth ki problem ko kab sunenge Ye notification ek year mai Ek hi bar ata hai#2CompensatoryAttempt4All pic.twitter.com/jfYjdtHuk1 — New Age Warriors (@warriors_age) June 9, 2022

Highlighting the plight of aspirants, especially women, another twitter said,

Sir @narendramodi Think about Women Aspirants who lost their two precious attempts during Pandemic in different national level exams.All they deserve is Compensatory attempt and age relaxation to prove their worth. #2CompensatoryAttempt4All@RSSorg @DoPTGoI @AmitShah @HMOIndia https://t.co/tO5xfQSupC pic.twitter.com/NP4CyyUMtA — Aparna Sinha (@AparnaS32575139) June 9, 2022

Pleas have also been filed in the apex court regarding other exams as well, like Banking, Railways, SSC and other competitive exams. On May 30, a Lok Sabha MP, Rama Devi addressed a letter to PM Modi, urging that two extra attempts be provided for the students of 2020 and 2021 who could not sit for or prepare well for these exams in these two years. A similar letter was addressed to the PM by Shaktisinh Gohil, MP, Rajya Sabha on the same day, as reported by media outlets.

Respected LokSabha MP @sunilkrpintu frm Sitamarhi,Bihar

we are proud of such a leader who writing a letter to the @PMOIndia

Demanding for #2CompensatoryAttempt4All

On the account of #COVID19 pandemic relief 2CompensatoryAttempts & 2Yrs age relaxation must be given in UPSC/SSC etc pic.twitter.com/yI79R4cpEQ — Covid Compensatory Attempt (@2CA4ALL) June 8, 2022

Earlier, news18 reported,

Raising similar demands, aspirants have taken it to multiple social media platforms, tagging authorities like PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel & Training, using hashtags such as #2CompensatoryAttempt4All, #UPSCExtraAttempt, #2yearagerelaxationforall, #ExtraAttemptForAll to express their concerns.

