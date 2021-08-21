Competitive Exams 2021: Don’t Miss These 10 GK Questions For Banking And Other Jobs 

Every competitive exam conducted by the government selection agencies like the Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission, as well as the Indian Railways, Public Sector Banks and others have a fixed number of marks for the general knowledge questions.

Here are 10 questions related to general knowledge from various subjects like History, Economics, Environment and Politic among other which a candidate should not miss.

These questions can help you crack your competitive exam.

Scientist known as the Father of Heredity

(A) Gregor John Mendel

(B) Johnson

(C) F B Morrison

(D) Morgan

Answer- (A) Gregor John Mendel

Which element is found in abundance in human body

(A) Sodium

(B) Iron

(C) Calcium

(D) Phosphorus

Answer- (C) Calcium

When was the Hunter Commission appointed?

(A) After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

(B) After the black closet incident

(C) After the partition of Bengal

(D) After the revolution of 1857

Answer- (A) After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

On which river the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project is to be constructed

(A) Sutlej

(B) Beas

(C) Ravi

(D) Chenab

Answer- (B) Beas

Which one of the following countries is not a member of the Nordic Council

(A) United Kingdom

(B) Iceland

(C) Norway

(D) Denmark

Answer- (A) United Kingdom

In which year, Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the national anthem

(A) 1950

(B) 1947

(C) 1949

(D) 1952

Answer- (A) 1950

Which of the following is an earthquake measuring instrument?

(A) Geiger counter

(B) Range

(C) Crescograph

(D) Seismograph

Answer- (D) Seismograph

What is A76

(A) New variety of paddy

(B) Medicine for corona epidemic

(C) An iceberg

(D) An undertaking of the Government of India

Answer- (C) An iceberg

Sunderlal Bahuguna, who passed away on 21st May 2021, was a

(A) Environmentalist

(B) Scientist

(C) Social worker

(D) Writer

Answer- (A) environmentalist

Nayan is a computer term, what is it related to

(A) Nayan is the name of a computer virus

(B) A software developed to avoid cyber-attacks and data theft

(C) Nayan is a computer window

(D) Is a monitoring software

Answer- (B) A software developed to avoid cyber attacks and data theft

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here