Competitive Exams 2021: Don’t Miss These 10 GK Questions For Banking And Other Jobs 

Every competitive exam conducted by the government selection agencies like the Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission, as well as the Indian Railways, Public Sector Banks and others have a fixed number of marks for the general knowledge questions.
Here are 10 questions related to general knowledge from various subjects like History, Economics, Environment and Politic among other which a candidate should not miss.
These questions can help you crack your competitive exam.
Scientist known as the Father of Heredity
(A) Gregor John Mendel
(B) Johnson
(C) F B Morrison
(D) Morgan
Answer- (A) Gregor John Mendel
Which element is found in abundance in human body
(A) Sodium
(B) Iron
(C) Calcium
(D) Phosphorus
Answer- (C) Calcium
When was the Hunter Commission appointed?
(A) After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
(B) After the black closet incident
(C) After the partition of Bengal
(D) After the revolution of 1857
Answer- (A) After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
On which river the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project is to be constructed
(A) Sutlej
(B) Beas
(C) Ravi
(D) Chenab
Answer- (B) Beas
Which one of the following countries is not a member of the Nordic Council
(A) United Kingdom
(B) Iceland
(C) Norway
(D) Denmark
Answer- (A) United Kingdom
In which year, Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the national anthem
(A) 1950
(B) 1947
(C) 1949
(D) 1952
Answer- (A) 1950
Which of the following is an earthquake measuring instrument?
(A) Geiger counter
(B) Range
(C) Crescograph
(D) Seismograph
Answer- (D) Seismograph
What is A76
(A) New variety of paddy
(B) Medicine for corona epidemic
(C) An iceberg
(D) An undertaking of the Government of India
Answer- (C) An iceberg
Sunderlal Bahuguna, who passed away on 21st May 2021, was a
(A) Environmentalist
(B) Scientist
(C) Social worker
(D) Writer
Answer- (A) environmentalist
Nayan is a computer term, what is it related to
(A) Nayan is the name of a computer virus
(B) A software developed to avoid cyber-attacks and data theft
(C) Nayan is a computer window
(D) Is a monitoring software
Answer- (B) A software developed to avoid cyber attacks and data theft
