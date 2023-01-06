Compulsory Internships by Foreign Medical Graduates as per MCI List Valid as 'one-time measure': NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on January 4 issued a notification, validating the compulsory rotatory medical internships (CRMIs) in accordance with the old Medical Council of India (MCI) list. The commission stated that any foreign medical graduates who completed or began their required rotatory internships in accredited medical universities, or hospitals as per the former MCI on or before October 21, 2022, shall be accepted. However, one must note that such internships will be valid only as a one-time measure.

The move from NMC comes after several requests and representations from the concerned students. The commission emphasises, that any internship that begins in a non-teaching hospital after this date will be deemed invalid. The notification can be accessed by concerned students e at the NMC website, nmc.org.in.

The National Medical Council, in March 2022, announced that it will permit graduates in medicine or related areas to finish their CRMIs in India. According to the provisions mentioned by the NMC, Foreign Medical Graduates must complete two internships before being allowed to practise medicine in India: one in the nation where they earned their MBBS and the other in India.

According to Indian Express, several medical students challenged the NMC’s decision on CRMIs in November of last year. They claimed that it would force students, who got their UG course completion certificates before June 30, 2022, to complete two years of internship rather than the customary one. The NMC, on the other hand, stated that this would compensate for the loss of clinical training brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new NMC list of approved colleges for internships was published in October 2022, leaving students who had applied to institutions using the previous MCI list in a dilemma. Such students would feel relieved by the decision made in accordance with the most recent NMC notification, which validates CRMIs finished or started in colleges on the MCI-approved list only on or before October 21, 2022.

