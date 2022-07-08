Computer Science Should be Compulsory for Everyone: University of California Chancellor

“Liberal arts should have broad-based education and computer science should be part of it and vice-versa. Computer science should be compulsory for everyone. Without it, there is hardly anything you can do which can support the economy,” says Pardeep K Khosla, Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego who was in Mohali to sign an MoU with Plaksha University.

Khosla is the eighth Chancellor of UCSD, an alumnus of the IIT Kharagpur who shifted to the US in 1982. He was appointed the Chancellor of UCSD in 2012. He was also appointed to the Board of Governors of the Academy for Research and Innovation in India by Prime Minister Narendra Mosi in 2020.

“At UCSD you can take any major – English, literature, social sciences but you cannot graduate without a course in physics, mathematics, and computing, said Khosla.

Born in Amritsar, Khosla was here after a long time. He said, “When I went abroad, nobody who looked like me or talked like me with an accent was in such a position. I am the first Indian-origin chancellor of a top-ranked institution there. It was not an easy road but an accidental walk which worked to my benefit.” In 2012, he was named one of the 50 most influential Indian-Americans by Silicon India

While he felt emotional being here, he also talked about the changing world of education. He mentioned how many of the old institutions find it tough to change, new institutions such as Plaksha University have been built around this idea where broad-based education is being provided. Students do not decide their majors in their first year but are taught all the subjects and they can choose their major later on. “Educational institutions built with an eye to the future, to create leaders,” he said.

“Institutions like do not need to but they put their money into this, reimagining education,” said Khosla who created ripples by raising funds for UCSD at a fast pace. “We are trying to raise funds for the public good.”

The MoU between the two institutions will mutually benefit in areas such as student exchange, short-term programs, joint research and development projects, research internships, and so on.

