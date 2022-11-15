Comviva Signs MoUs With KIIT, SOA University in Bhubaneswar for 'Campus Connect' Programme

IT company Comviva signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top universities in Bhubaneswar including, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University for a collaboration to drive “core technical competencies to develop market appropriate talent."

The ‘Campus Connect’ programme will help enhance the quality of the talent pool and make students ready for industry demands, according to an official statement by Comviva. It is also in the advanced stage of signing a similar partnership with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), the engineering school of SOA university, it said.

Comviva will provide content, technologies, faculty training and access to industry experts in its core areas of focus such as digital payments, real-time marketing and Analytics, AI and data science and digital solutions for “a rich customer experience and helping bridge the skill demands of the growing technology industry," it added.

Aimed at “transforming the education system," the program will provide an industry-oriented experience by allowing students to work on practical and capstone projects aligned closely to industry requirements along with the senior technology leaders and learn from their professional experience.

Comviva CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra said digital technology is changing the face of the world. “There is a fast-growing demand for a market-ready workforce, and it is imperative that Industry and academia work closely together to develop quality tech talent," he said, adding that the company aims to partner with technology institutions in “bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital talent."

“Our Campus Connect program is a step in that direction and we are excited to partner with the top technology universities in Bhubaneswar," he further said.

The company will also launch short-term internship programs and joint projects to select students who successfully complete one of the offered specialised domain courses and are assessed successfully by the universities, the statement read.

Vice Chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Prof (Dr) Saranjit Singh said the partnership with Comviva provides an “amazing opportunity for our students to comprehend complex technology challenges and industry best practices." “KIIT strongly believes in closely working with the industry and we welcome this partnership with Comviva to build a more market-ready and industry-aligned technology workforce,” Singh added.

Vice Chancellor of Institute of Technical Education & Research, SOA University, Dr PK Nanda said the program will allow students to have access to modern technology practices and resources. The Comviva campus connect initiative will further enhance the on-going technology education initiatives and help the students “be industry ready for new age opportunities.”

Noting that Bhubaneswar has become a “technology hub" the firm said it has added two focused Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for applications for digital payments, growth marketing to help clients “navigate through challenges associated with digital transformation in the 5G era."

“The company spotlights Bhubaneswar as a promising city to help improve the quality of life, work-life balance for its employees and attract gen Z talent to help grow the Center of Excellence," it added.

