Conduct Counselling for Vacant NEET Super Specialty Seats: Govt to NMC

The Union Health Ministry has directed National Medical Commission (NMC) to conduct a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super specialty seats. There are 930 super speciality seats which include 534 DM/MCh and 396 DNB seats are still lying vacant after two rounds of counselling and one mop-up round of counselling.

The Ministry has also decided to lower the cut off percentile for additional round of counselling.

“The matter was examined in the Ministry in consultation with Dte.GHS, and it has been decided to conduct a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining super specialty seats after reducing the percentile appropriately”, reads the letter sent to NMC.

“After conducting two rounds of counselling and one mop-up round of counselling, 930 super speciality seats (534 D.M/ M.Ch and 396 DNB seats) are still lying vacant. All these seats are clinical super speciality seats including some from Government medical colleges,” said Chandan Kumar, Under Secretary to Government of India in the letter.

The Ministry has sought comments on this to proceed further in the letter. “You are therefore requested to have the matter examined and to provide comments thereon at the earliest to enable this Office proceed further”, said Kumar in the letter issued on Tuesday.

