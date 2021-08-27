Confused About Career? Short-term Courses to Consider After Class 12

Several students after completing their class 12 are clueless about what to pursue next. Students tend to believe that they don’t have many options to choose from. But little do they realise that there are options beyond the IITs, IIMs or AIMS.

Even if there are diverse career options, they feel confused about what to choose and what makes them stand out. To ensure a good career, many students think that a full-time degree is the only way.

However, there are several diplomas, certificate courses and offline/online short-term courses that one can pursue for a good start to their career after your intermediate examination.

The short-term courses mostly focus on job orientation and skill development. Here’s a list of best short-term courses after class 12 that you can consider:

Diploma in Advertising and Marketing Communications helps students understand media communications, theories, models and crafting advertising campaigns. The course is mainly focused on understanding the link between organisations and clients. Those wanting to pursue a fulfilling career in corporate communication should consider this diploma

Diploma in Web Designing:

Web designing and web development have become important in every industry. Every company is always on the lookout for professionals, who have the required knowledge and experience in the field. It is one of the popular short-term courses after class 12.

Diploma in Hotel Management:

As people travel more and more, the Hotel and Hospitality industry is growing rapidly. There are multidimensional opportunities to explore. The industry is booming with the demand for professionals for different profiles and job roles.

Diploma in 3D Animation:

As per KPMG 2017 report, the 3D Animation and VFX industry is getting bigger and better. The industry is coming out as one of the most prominent ones. There is a huge demand for special effects animations in television and films. Students looking to pursue short term courses after class 12 can consider a diploma in 3D animation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here