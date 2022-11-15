Confused Over BS and BSc? Know Differences Between the Two, Which is Right Choice

After clearing class 12 in science stream, students have many options. For those interested in core science, the most popular options are BSc and BS. What is the difference between the two? Both are graduate degrees in science and stand for Bachelor in Science. While the BSc is a three-year degree, BS is a four-year course and has more focus on research. Usually, BS is offered in a combined course of BS-MS.

BSc is further divided into BSc general or pass and BSc honors. The syllabus for each of these two courses is nearly identical; the main differences are in the learning style and professional goals.

Dr Vijayan Immanuel, Vice-Chancellor, of Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru, stated that with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and subsequent guidelines from UGC – the Honors Program (BSc, BA, etc.) is a four-year UG programme.

The other major point is that the Hons degree programme implies a ‘specialization’ in a domain or discipline. For example BSc (Hons) in Decision Sciences.

He explained, “There is also another provision under the NEP 2020 – BSc (Hons) with Research. A student may opt for a research track. There is a provision that with such a ‘with Research’ Degree the student is eligible for the Ph.D. Program."

Meanwhile for the general BSc degree he said, “The BSc degree is a provision and the degree is awarded to a student on successful completion of required credits after three academic years. BSc is essentially a degree awarded after three years," he said.

When asked who should choose which course and should students make their decision based on marks or interests, the VC said, “a program/major should be chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude. A student may enter a BSc Program and then decide by the end of the first year on the major discipline (for example - Statistics) if there is an interest and aptitude for the domain. The student may decide in year second or third whether she/he would like to pursue BSc (Hons) degree/ BSc (Hons) with research."

He said that the BSc(Hons) has an advantage given that there is a deeper domain specialization.

