Congress MP Urges Education Minister to Relax JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has written to Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, regarding technical glitches in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. In his letter, Karti said that the technical issues in the entrance test denied students the opportunity for a fair exam. He urged Pradhan to intervene in the matter and provide a one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE this year.

Karti Chidambaram posted a picture of the letter he had sent to Pradhan’s office on Twitter. “A large number of JEE2022 aspirants were denied the opportunity to a fair exam due to technical glitches/other issues beyond their control. As a one time measure, GOI must look into relaxing the eligibility criteria for JEE 2023," he wrote in the caption.

A large number of JEE2022 aspirants were denied the opportunity to a fair exam due to technical glitches/other issues beyond their control. As a one time measure, GOI must look into relaxing the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023 I’ve written to @dpradhanbjp ⁦@EduMinOfIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zp20PcHjve— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 2, 2022

In the letter, the Congress leader has cited the issue of several technical glitches that the students who gave the JEE Main exams in the June-July session faced. Among these, he mentioned computer systems shutting down multiple times, questions taking a long time to load, and incomplete questions. He mentioned that students who gave the JEE Advanced exam 2022 in August also faced similar technical glitches.

Karti further cited other non-technical issues such as students’ exam centres getting changed at the last moment without any prior intimation via SMS or email, discrepancies in response sheets, and errors in results.

Highlighting the plight of the students, he wrote that many students who faced these issues “were availing their last attempt at these exams this year." For those who graduated from high school in 2020, “it was their last attempt at both JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year, and for those that graduated in 2021, it was their last attempt at JEE Advanced this year," the letter states.

Reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the dates for JEE Main 2023 in the coming week. The agency conducts the JEE Mains exam twice a year. For the 2023 exams, session one is expected to be conducted in January while session two will be in April 2023.

