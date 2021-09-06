Congress Opposes MP Govt's Plan to Include Hedgewar, Deendayal Upadhyay in MBBS Course

Following Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) proposed plans to add the chapters about RSS founder Baliram Keshwav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay as part of the first-year MBBS foundation course in Madhya Pradesh has left opposition Congress fuming.

As part of the attempt to let medical professionals know about the culture and historical values, the Shivraj government on the basis of a report submitted by a committee of experts has decided to introduce life lessons of great personalities including Ayurveda exponents Charak and Sushrut, Swami Vivekanand, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, RSS founder Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pt Deendayal Upadhyay among others. As part of the MBBS syllabus, these personalities will be part of lectures in medical ethics.

PCC chief Kamal Nath has sought to know what kind of contribution both the personalities have done that medical aspirants must be taught about their life journeys. In a string of tweets late evening on Sunday, the former Chief Minister slammed BJP saying their leaders have no contribution to the freedom struggle, still, the party tweaks history tries glorifying its leaders and attempts imposing its ideology on others.

While opposing the move, Nath claimed that the BJP is trying to implement its agenda in education.

VD Sharma, the BJP state head replied saying the doctors are also required to know who did what. Personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose paved the base of a massive freedom struggle while people like Hedgewar united the nation, claimed Sharma.

“The real Gandhi is included in the list but if Congress wants present Gandhis in the same, their leaders should specify what kind of contribution they have for the country,” added Sharma.

The man who has mooted the idea, Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang said that it’s only an attempt to prepare good doctors equipped with moral values.

To add, the National Medical Council (NMC) prepares the syllabus for the MBBS course by selecting the topics but the content of the lectures is the prerogative of the Medical Education Department of the state concerned. The department in MP has decided to include these personalities in the ‘Medical Ethics’ topic.

