Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Pass TS Inter in First Class, Aim at Becoming CAs

Hyderabad-based conjoined twins Veena and Vani passed the Intermediate examinations in first class. Veena secured 712 marks and Vani got 707 marks out of 1000 marks with CEC group (Commerce, Economics, Civics) in Telanagana Intermediate exams.

The Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod congratulated the twins for their achievements. She also assured the twins that the government will provide all the necessary facilities for their higher education.

Veena-Vani expressed their happiness for their achievement and wanted to become Charted Accountants (CA). In class 10, Veena scored 9.3 GPA and Vani got 9.2 GPA in 2020.

Veena-Vani born in 2003 as conjoined twins to a couple in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. Their parents denied to take them as they could not afford their treatment. The twins stayed in Nilopher hospital till the age 12 and were later shifted to State Home.

Doctors have attempted to separate the twins, however, they could not succeed. Several medical and surgical experts from India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have examined the twins over the year in a bid to find a way to separate them.

It was earlier estimated that the complex procedure would cost around Rs 10 crore. However, it is risky as their veins are tangled up and an operation could not be done yet.

In the TS inter second-year results, a total of 4,42,895 students appeared for the class 12 exams. Among these students, as many as 67.82% of students passed the exam. Further, 1,59,432 students have scored A grades. The TS Inter second year result has also dropped from 2020 when 68.86% of students had passed, however, the pass percentage is a rise from pre-pandemic levels as 64.8% of students had passed ts inter second in 2019 and 67.25% in 2018.

