The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its letter to vice-chancellors of all universities, and principals of all colleges of the country, has invited and encouraged using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 scores for admission into their UG programmes.

“To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, the UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to adopt and use CUET score for admission in their UG programmes," reads the official letter.

This step has been contemplated a lot by authorities over a few years now. In order to avoid multiple entrance exams and more importantly to provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, the statutory body came up with this idea for Higher Education Institutes (HEIs). As of now, many colleges around the country either conduct a separate entrance test for admission into undergraduate courses or make the class 12th board mark the criteria to admit students in various streams.

Earlier in December 2022, UGC, in a letter to all universities, highlighted some salient features of CUET - UG/PG 2023. The same letter acted as a reference point for the education body while calling upon all heads of HEIs.

In the letter, it was written that the number of subjects a student can appear in and the pattern of question paper will remain the same. In addition, a candidate can take as many as six domain subjects in addition to one/two languages and the general test.

The exam is held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. The results of CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and for results of CUET-PG will be declared in the first week of July 2023.

This year, the number of subjects that candidates can apply for has increased. Last time, when the CUET UG exam made its debut, the NTA had allowed candidates to choose nine subjects but this year applicants can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections. The exam will be held between May 21 to 31.

