Hiring Back on Track for B-School Graduates, Consultancy Firms Biggest Recruiters

Hiring trends seem to have taken a u-turn for MBA graduates as top B-schools have seen a rise in offers made during summer internship and placement offers. Most of the offers have been raised from consulting and finance firms.

Out of the total of 476 students from IIM Calcutta who have been placed, as many as 121 have been hired by the finance sector while consulting firms hired 120 students.

Meanwhile, at XLRI Jamshedpur, out of the total 470 students, 27 per cent have been offered jobs by consulting firms. Apart from that, information technology (IT), e-commerce, consumer goods, and financial services were the other top recruiters. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain and Co, Accenture Strategy, PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PWC), and Deloitte were among the top recruiters at XLRI.

Also read| 92% Hiring Managers Say Huge Gap for Data Science Skilled Force: Survey

Across top B-School campuses, the top recruiters included JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, Axis Capital, Bank of America, Blackstone, Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever, Amazon, Flipkart, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Capgemini, and Google among others who rolled out offers during the virtual summer placements.

At IIM Indore, 25 per cent of the students were hired by consulting firms followed by sales, marketing, and finance. IIM Kozhikode saw 73 per cent of the total offer being made by consulting firms, sales, marketing, and finance. As many as 132 recruiters offered paid internships to 559 students. At IIM Lucknow, 567 offers were made to 562 candidates.

At least 52 firms offered 260 offers to 238 students of Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and these include sectors like consumer goods, consulting, and financial services, and e-commerce.

Read| Thoughts on Women Marrying Unemployed Men to First Aadhar Holder: Questions Asked in UPSC Civil Services Interview

The summer placement also showed a median compensation between 6 per cent and 16 per cent this year. XLRI saw the median stipend for the entire batch increase by 16 per cent while at IIM-Indore, the median stipend increased by 9 per cent, thus hinting at a revival in the white-collar jobs market at the entry level. Entry-level openings have grown by 18 per cent to reach the 100,000 mark in October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.