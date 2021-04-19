Contribute in Realizing India@75 mission: Education Minister to IIM-Rohtak Students

Use your talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing the India@75 mission, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told the graduating batch of IIM-Rohtak in a virtual address.

Pokhriyal virtually addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak on April 19. A total of 480 students from MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral programme attended were conferred with their respective degrees. Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to work hard and contribute to the nation, and society at large.

The Minister congratulated IIM for doing exceptionally well in improving gender and academic diversity in its student population. In 2020, the institute scaled up with nearly 70 per cent of students being female. “The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing Prime Minister’s vision of “Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao” mission", said Pokhriyal.

He also congratulated IIM Rohtak for opening up a new campus in Gurugram, launching new programs, and empowering women in management education in the last few years, and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work. The IIM-Rohtak has launched a five-year integrated programme in Law (BBA-LLB) recently. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this programme.

Pokhriyal stated that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get high-quality education. He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings.

