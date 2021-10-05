Could Foreign Unis Come to India Soon? PM Modi Holds 'Productive' Meeting with QS Ranking CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The British company specializing in the analysis of higher education institutions around the world. Sharing an image from the meeting Modi said, “Had a productive meeting with Mr. Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd. We talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector."

Quacquarelli Symonds is the firm which publishes the annual QS university rankings and Indian universities often perform well in this ranking system. Incidentally, top Indian institutes including IITs have boycotted QS’ rival Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking over alleged lack of transparency in their ranking matrix.

Under the NEP, the Modi Govt aims to attract top 100 QS World Ranking universities to open offshore campuses in India. It also suggests building off-shore campuses of Indian educational institutes. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on not only ensuring that talented Indian students study in Indian varsities but also aims at bringing foreign nationals to India.

The meeting between PM and Quacquarelli comes at a time when India is focussing on building itself as a study abroad destination, especially in the field of engineering and cultural education.

A total of 49,348 students from foreign nations have enrolled in India in the academic year 2019-20. This is a rise from the preceding year when 47,427 students chose India as their study destination. Among students who opt to study in India, most of the students are men. Course-wise, BTech is the top choice followed by medicine. BTech alone has 9,503 foreign students, followed by BSc with 3964 students, and BBA with 3290 foreign nationals.

Karnataka has the highest number of students coming from foreign countries which at 10231. Apart from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh (5089), Punjab (4966), Maharashtra (4599), Tamil Nadu (4461), Delhi (2345), Haryana (2321), Telangana (2261), Gujarat (2227), and Andhra Pradesh (2094) reflects more than 2,000 foreign students, according to AISHE data.

