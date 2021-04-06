Could Not Pass BSEB Class 10 exam 2021? Here's What To Do Next

Bihar School Education Board has declared the BSEB Matric exam result 2021 on April 6. Out of the total 16.5 lakh candidates, as many as 3,60,936 candidates could not clear the exam in the first attempt. This year’s pass percentage for BSEB Class 10 Results is lower than the previous two years. This year, 78.17 per cent of students have passed the exams while in 2020, as many as 80.59 per cent, and in 2019 as many as 80.73 per cent had passed in the Bihar Board Class 10 exams.

Candidates had to secure at least 33 per cent aggregate marks in order to obtain a pass certificate from the board. Those who could not score the minimum passing still have a chance to improve their scores through compartment or complementary exams. Students can also apply for re-evaluation of marks as well.

The Bihar Board will hold the compartmental exams for the students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students willing to take the supplementary exam will have to fill an online application form at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The application form as well as the detailed schedule for BSEB class 10 compartmental exams will be released shortly. Those who will secure the minimum passing marks in the compartmental exams will be declared pass.

However, students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam next year.

Those who are not satisfied with their marks and think that they have not been marked fairly can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The application process for the same will be commenced from April 11 onwards. Interested students can apply at biharboardonline.gov.in on or before April 17 with a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

