Courses from US-based Universities You Can Pursue While Sitting at Home

For students unable to travel to the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic, online courses come in handy. Right from data analytics to digital marketing, there are several short and long term programmes offered by top US colleges and universities that are available online. Right from Harvard University to Yale, here are some short term courses which you can pursue while sitting at home and earn a US college degree.

FinTech Online Short Course — Harvard Business School

This online short course adapts the Case Method Approach used in on-campus programmes. This means it presents real-life challenges reflecting the complex, dynamic nature of the fintech landscape. At the end of the course, candidates will be able to tackle transformative initiatives within the financial technology sector. This online course is designed for financial professionals, business leaders, senior management, working professionals, and fintech entrepreneurs. It is available on edX for Rs 2,13,485.

Modern Robotics, Course 1: Foundations of Robot Motion — Northwestern University

Consisting of six short courses, students who want to work in the field of robotics or undertake advanced study can apply for this course. It consists of foundations of robot motion, fundamental material regarding robot configurations, degrees of freedom, C-space topology, etc. It will also teach how to represent spatial velocities and forces as twists and wrenches. Available on Coursera, it will take 24 hours to complete.

Introduction to Networking — New York University

The course topics include computer networking, application layer, transport layer, network and link layer as well as network security. Candidates will learn to describe computer networks and identify key components of networks, discuss the principles of networking applications and protocols such as HTTP, SMTP, and FTP, describe peer to peer networks, how routers work, IP protocol, etc. The course can be availed at Rs 11,362 from edX.

Accelerated Management Programme — Yale School of Management

Applicants will be able to develop core management skills for tackling complex business challenges. The course can be enrolled for at Rs 266,856 at edX. The 8-weeks course will provide applicants with core skills and tools for managing a business more effectively. They will learn to overcome challenges across organizational functions, by understanding the connected elements of modern business, as per the official website.

Cryptocurrency — Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Through this 6-weeks course, candidates will gain the skills to assess the viability of crypto projects, understand the opportunities and challenges associated with the evolution of money. Applicants will gain insight into blockchain technology, smart contracts, decentralized applications (DApps), and the broader environment in which cryptocurrencies exist. At the end of the course, candidates will be equipped with the critical reasoning skills to analyze the viability of any smart crypto project. It is available for Rs 213,485 at edX.

