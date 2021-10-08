Court Allows Candidates With Less Than 50% Marks in Graduation for UP Teacher Exam

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the UP Government to allow candidates, who have scored less than 50% marks in graduation, to take the State Teacher Recruitment Exam. The division bench of Justice KJ Thakar and Justice Subhash Chandra delivered the verdict in the favour of the candidates willing to appear for the UP Teacher Exam 2021.

The Allahabad High Court, in its interim order, allowed such candidates to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher and Headmaster Recruitment Examination (UP Teacher Exam 2021).

The Uttar Pradesh government is carrying out the recruitment process for 1894 posts of teachers in non-government junior high schools in the state. The decision comes as a huge respite to candidates, who were excluded from the recruitment process. The recruitment exam is scheduled for October 17.

According to reports, petitioners had moved the court and appealed that the candidates with less than 50% marks in graduation should also be allowed to take the examination. According to sources, the court has also sought a response in this regard from the state government.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on October 28.

