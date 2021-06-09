COVID-19: After UP Board, Madarsa Board Class 10, 12 Exams Cancelled In State

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2021 have been cancelled for session 2020-2021. The state government cancelled the examination in view of the prevailing situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students from classes 1 to 9 and class 11 will also be promoted to the next class without the examinations.

This comes days after the state government cancelled the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations.

An official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said that the decision to cancel class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madrasa, is taken in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19.

The Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will issue orders regarding the promotion of students.

In the past few days, the state government has made many decisions towards the examination of students. The COVID-19 pandemic situation played a key role in those decisions.

After cancelling the board exams for class 10 and class 12 amid COVID-19 pandemic, the government has formed a special committee to decide the criteria for evaluation of students of class 10 and 12 of the academic year 2020-21. The board is yet to issue the marking criteria and the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department is seeking suggestions from students and other concerned persons to formulate an evaluation policy. Those interested can mail the suggestions at upboardexamination2021@gmail.com.

On June 8, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the university and college examinations for the academic year 2020-2021. Now, the students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

The government, however, said that the final year students will have to sit for the exams which will probably be held in the month of August.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made the announcement and said around 41 lakh students will benefit from this decision.

