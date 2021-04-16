Covid-19: Delhi University Vice-chancellor Urges All Eligible Members to Get Vaccinated

Amidst the spike in coronavirus cases, Delhi University’s vice-chancellor, PC Joshi has urged all the eligible members of the varsity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He also urged all to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. “I would urge all of you, who are eligible to kindly go to World University Services (W.U.S.) centre in North Campus and get yourself vaccinated as early as you can. Please, I again repeat, strictly follow Covid protocols, because your life is very precious to us. So, take care and all the best,” Joshi said in a video posted by University of Delhi on Twitter on Thursday.

The vice-chancellor inaugurated the Covid Vaccination Centre at WUS on Thursday. It will provide vaccination facilities to university members. Earlier, Joshi received his COVID-19 vaccine on March 10 and had urged faculty members, non-teaching staff and students to get vaccinated. “Together India will defeat Covid 19,” Joshi had said post his vaccination.

Amidst a growing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the central government rolled out the third phase of its vaccination drive from April 1. All above the age of 45 years are eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1.

DU had on Monday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for the conduct of classes. It has said that teaching-learning for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students at all the affiliated colleges and the departments and centres of the university will continue online.

However, the research scholars and final year students will be allowed inside campuses while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The University also suggested staggered work hours and 50 percent staff to work from offices, while the remaining 50 percent to work from their homes. “Staff staying in the containment zone must inform and apply for suitable leave,” the university said.

On April 3, Delhi University imposed COVID-19 restrictions in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The University had also announced tentative dates for UG Semester examination. The exams will be held from May 18 to June 6.

