COVID-19: JNU Admin Condemns Faculty, Terms it ‘Periodic Attempt’ to Spread Misinformation

The Jawahar Lal University (JNU) administration has condemned the “periodic attempt” by a few faculty members to “spread misinformation and make false allegations” related to efforts being taken by the admin to address the COVID-19 challenge in the campus. This comes days after the Jawahar Lal University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) made allegations that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar “had been sitting on” two separate proposals submitted by faculty members for setting up a COVID care plan and producing oxygen in the campus.

This is the second time JNU has condemned the statement issued by faculty members regarding the efforts of the administration to control the spread of COVID-19 in university campus. Last month, the administration has termed the faculty’s allegations as “canard and falsehood."

In the latest release, the JNU administration has said that the “repeated negative propaganda” against the administration is undermining the incessant efforts by the COVID Response Team (CRT) to extend all feasible help to the COVID infected members of the JNU community. JNU administration listed out the specific initiatives undertaken by CRT and volunteers to deal with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to JNU administration, at regular intervals, CRT has been organizing COVID-19 testing camps for all residents in the University, and vaccination camps for the age group of 45 years and above within JNU premises. It is also reaching out to every JNU community member, who has tested COVID-19 positive and providing help to them. CRT is regularly issuing appeals to garner volunteers for plasma donation for those who require them in COVID-19 critical care.

The JNU administration has said that it is constantly taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the campus by holding regular meetings with different branches of the University administration to explore solutions to better handle the issue.

Recently, JNUTA in a statement said students who tested positive were being taken to an isolation centre in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, where the facilities were “dire”. The administration has termed the statement of the faculty members as “negative propaganda”, and said it is “disappointing and distressing” to read such statements.

JNU administration has appealed to every member of the JNU community to come up with reasonable solutions and practicable to help the Covid-19 affected members of JNU community.

