Covid-19: JNU Administration Condemns Faculty Members for Spreading 'Falsehood'

Days after few faculty members alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration is not providing proper care to university members amid COVID-19 pandemic, the varsity administration has condemned the statements and termed the allegations as “canard and falsehood."

The University in a release explained about the measures taken by it to contain the spread of COVID-19 inside the campus and help provided to affected students and other members of the varsity. It said that the administration is “extremely sensitive” to the need of its members in these difficult times.

JNU administration said that a Covid-19 Response Team (CRT) was mobilised with the support of young teachers, NCC and NSS volunteers, and a few faculty who have basic medical training to assist and advise the community, who need either hospitalisation or isolation within their homes.

“This team works round-the-clock in establishing contact with the hospitals for beds, doctors for medical advice on telephone or online, arranging food for those who are in no position to prepare food at their houses,” it said.

According to administration, the Covid-19 Response Team also coordinates with Delhi Government officials to secure Covid-19 testing, vaccination and hospitalisation of those who need it. The administration has held several testing camps and started second vaccination camp on Thursday.

Condemning the statement of not providing proper care made by faculty members, the administration said any constructive suggestion that can augment the measures already put in place to facilitate and help Covid-19 affected people in the campus is most welcome.

“One expects maturity and sensitivity from such teachers in offering practicable suggestions, which could strengthen our fight against Covid-19 in the campus,” it said.

It further said that “motivated statements” would not affect the administration’s commitment and resolve in continuing our work in bringing help and succour to the affected members of JNU.

Earlier, few JNU faculty members had alleged that administration has put COVID-19 positive students in an isolation centre without any proper care.

