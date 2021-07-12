Covid-19: JNU Extends Campus Restrictions till July 26

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has further extended its Covid-19 related restrictions till July 26. The restrictions will allow 50 per cent of the university staff to work from the campus while the other 50 per cent is required to work from home and must be readily available on the phone and other modes of communication.

The Group-A officers of the university, such as the director, registrar, and their assistants among other officers, are all required to attend their offices.

As per the notice, the B.R. Ambedkar Central Library is to remain closed till further information. However, the sports complex is allowed to open with strict guidelines.

According to the notice, the canteens, standalone shops, and shopping complexes in the university campus are allowed to open. The canteens can run between 8 am to 10 pm. Other shops can open between 10 am to 8 pm. The gates in the university campus are to remain closed to avoid non-essential movement of those living on the campus. Movement of e-rickshaws is allowed with a cap of two passengers.

The notice further mentioned that the security branch of the university will ensure that appropriate Covid-19 guidelines are being strictly followed.

Marriage ceremonies inside the campus are allowed with a cap of 50 people. However, DJ, sound systems, tentage, and other similar services are prohibited. Funerals are allowed with a ceiling of 20 people.

Meanwhile, JNU will be conducting the entrance exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to the university. It will be conducted “whenever it is possible for students to write an exam" and the academic calendar will be adjusted accordingly, the university vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar had said earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here