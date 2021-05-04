COVID-19: Karnataka Postpones Class 12 Exams, Class 11 Students to be Promoted

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar have announced that the Class 12 (second PUC) exams have been postponed while the Class 11 (1st PUC) students shall be promoted to the next level. He also said that all teachers will work from home due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 6.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, scheduled to be held from June 14, have been postponed to June 21. Kumar had released the tentative exam schedule for Karnataka PUC II Exam on January 29, 2021.

The government had ordered to shut down all educational institutes in the state, including schools, colleges, and universities since 20 April due to the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here