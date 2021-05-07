COVID-19: Karnataka Schools To Remain Closed For Summer Vacations Until June 14

The Karnataka state government has announced that schools in the state will remain closed for summer vacations till June 14, 2021. The decision was taken due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Karnataka Department of Public Instruction has revised the schedule for the 2021-22 academic years. As per the revised schedule, the new academic year for the schools in the state will start from June 15, 2021.

Earlier, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the postponement of Class 12 (second PUC) exams and that Class 11 (1st PUC) students shall be promoted without exams.

He also said that all teachers will work from home due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, scheduled to be held from June 14, have been postponed to June 21.

The government had ordered to shut down all educational institutes in the state, including schools, colleges, and universities since 20 April due to the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state.

Schools across the country have been announcing an early summer vacation for the safety of all students.

