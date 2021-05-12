Covid-19: Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for Class 5, Class 8 Postponed

udentIn view of surge in Covid-19 cases in India due to second wave of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has again postponed Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for classes 5 and 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25, later it was rescheduled to be held on May 23 and now it has been postponed again, owning to the situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The next date of the scholarship test for Classes 5 and 8 will be notified to the students soon after analyzing the COVID-19 situation, the council said. For latest updates regarding the test, students can visit the official site of MSCE.

Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and made the announcement. She said that the decision to postpone the scholarship test has been taken in view of the interest of the students. In her tweet, she shared an official notification announcing the latest development.

In another tweet, Gaikwad asserted that “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance for us” and informed that as many as 47,662 schools across the state have registered for the scholarship examination this year. A total of 63, 2,478 students have applied for the test including 38, 8,335 students from Class 5 and 24, 4,143 from Class 8.

यंदा राज्यभरातून शिष्यवृत्ती परीक्षेकरिता एकूण ४७६६२ शाळांनी नोंदणी केली आहे. इयत्ता ५वीचे ३८८३३५ तसेच इयत्ता ८ वीचे २४४१४३ असे एकूण ६३२४७८ विद्यार्थी ही परीक्षा देणार आहेत. विद्यार्थ्यांची सुरक्षा आणि आरोग्याची काळजी हीच आमची प्राथमिकता आहे.— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 10, 2021

The registration process for the scholarship test had closed on April 20. According to MSCE, the test will be held in eight languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Earlier, considering the situation caused by the pandemic, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had postponed Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled to be held in April. The board has announced that class 10th exams will be held in June and the class 12 exams will be conducted in the month of May. The decision was announced after consultations with various stakeholders including students, teachers, parents and academicians.

