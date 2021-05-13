COVID-19: NTSE Stage-II Examination Postponed, Again

In view of the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the enforced lockdown by different state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has again postponed the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-II examination.

NTSE was scheduled to be held on June 13. The exam has been deferred until further notice. The revised dates will be announced by NCERT once the situation is “conducive for the conduct of the NTSE Stage – II examination,” the official notice states.

This is the third time when the NCERT has postponed the NTSE Stage – II exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 7 which was then postponed to be held on February 14. It was again was postponed to be held on June 13 which now stands deferred too.

NCERT had conducted the NTSE-stage 1 exam on December 13, 2020. Only those students of the Class 10 examination are eligible to appear for Stage-II examination, who have cleared the NTSE Stage I exam.

NTSE is a National Level Examination conducted by to provide the scholarship to the deserving candidates. The exam takes place to identify and nurture their talent and then awarding them with scholarships. Through this exam, NCERT recognizes students with high intellect and skills. Every year, the examination is conducted at 2 levels: Stage 1 (State level) and Stage 2 (National level).

These scholarships are awarded by NCERT on the basis of two objective type written tests — the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). These tests are followed by face-to-face interviews.

