COVID-19: Osmania University Declares Summer Vacation Till May 31

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31 during which the classes of all programmes will remain suspended throughout at its main campus, constituent and district postgraduate (PG) colleges and to all to all its affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction.

The university in a circular issued on May 4, said that the colleges will reopen on June 1. The decision has come in the backdrop of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country when India is recording over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

The University has also asked all its teachers and staff members to communicate the same to the students.

Established in 1918, OU is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Spread over in 1300 acres, University is re-accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (an Autonomous Institution of the University Grants Commission) as ‘A+’ Grade University.

By announcing summer vacation in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, OU has joined several other universities across the country which have announced the same suspending classes for all the courses in their campuses and affiliated colleges.

In view of rise in Covid-19 cases, Lucknow University has also announced summer vacation till May 15 from May 1.

The University of Allahabad has also shut its campuses and colleges for summer vacation till July 5. Bihar government has also declared summer vacation for all its colleges and universities till May 15 considering the situations caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

