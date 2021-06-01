RRB Group D, NTPC Exams Postponed

In wake of the situations arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the next phases of the RRB NTPC 2019 and the Group D examinations.

In an official notice on Monday, the RRB said that the examination scheduled to be held after RRB NTPC sixth Phase is being put on hold due to various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. RRB has said that it will conduct the examinations when the situation gets normal.

Over 1.25 lakh crore candidates have applied for the Group D examination by the Railway Recruitment Board. The recruitment drive is being conducted for over 1 lakh posts. The examination is being conducted in multiple phases.

RRB had started the application for Group D in 2019, however, the examination is yet to be held. The exam was delayed as the board was looking for an examination conducting agency.

After finding the agency, the exam was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held in the month of April and May 2021. However, it has been postponed again. Now, RRB said that the exam for Group D will be conducted after the completion of the RRB NTPC examination.

RRB NTPC exam has been held in six phases so far. The sixth phase examination was held on April 8, 2021. The seventh phase of the RRB NTPC exam is yet to be held and notification has been issued in this regard. Around 20 lakh aspirants are waiting for the seventh phase of the RRB NTPC exam. After the completion of the recruitment drive through the RRB NTPC exam, over 35,000 candidates will be recruited in the Indian Railways.

RRB has made it clear that the further scheduling of examinations will be announced in due course once the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by various states are eased.

