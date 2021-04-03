Covid-19 Surge Causes Schools, Colleges to Close Again; Check State-wise List Here

Coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a spike once again. In order to curtail the spread one more time, various state governments are taking proactive measures. Some states have imposed section 144 while others have imposed night curfew. People are being reminded to avoid going to crowded places and ensure that they are wearing a face mask at all times.
Various states have also decided to shut schools and colleges again. Previously, the schools and colleges were already shut for an entire academic year and recently resumed campus studies.Here is a look at the states that have shut the schools and colleges again:Chhattisgarh: Schools and colleges in the state were ordered to shut down on March 22. Till now, there has been no information from the government regarding the reopening of the educational institutions. Gujarat: Physical classes in Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Junagadh and Jamnagar have been shut till April 10.Himachal Pradesh: All educational institutes in the state were to remain shut till April 4, however, it was later extended till April 15. Students who are appearing for exams this year will be allowed to go to their specific exam venues and to institutes for doubt clearing with written consent from parents. Coaching institutes to remain operational amid COVID precautions.Madhya Pradesh: Schools for class 1 to class 8 will remain closed till April 15.Punjab: The state government has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut from March 31. However, all the staff including teaching and non-teaching will have to report to their respective institutions on all working days, as usual. There will be no change in the online exam for Class 3 to Class 8, while instructions for Class 9 and Class 11 exams will be issued later.Tamil Nadu: All schools and colleges have been shut in the state since March 22. As of now there is no information regarding the reopening of educational institutes in the state.Telangana: Schools and colleges in the state have been shut since March 24. They will continue to remain closed till further notice is issued by the government.Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath led government has extended to the closure of all schools till April 4. Earlier the state had decided to keep the institutes shut till March 31, but since the cases have been on the spike the extension was done. The closure is only students upto Class 8.