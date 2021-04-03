Covid-19 Surge Causes Schools, Colleges to Close Again; Check State-wise List Here

Coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a spike once again. In order to curtail the spread one more time, various state governments are taking proactive measures. Some states have imposed section 144 while others have imposed night curfew. People are being reminded to avoid going to crowded places and ensure that they are wearing a face mask at all times.

Various states have also decided to shut schools and colleges again. Previously, the schools and colleges were already shut for an entire academic year and recently resumed campus studies.