Covid-19 Surge In India: These States Have Promoted Students Without Exams

As India is facing a second wave of Covid-19, several states have cancelled the annual exams for junior classes. Considering the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, many states have decided to promote the students of junior classes without taking the exam. Schools that were re-opened during January-February especially for board exam students have been closed again. Hence, many of the states have decided to conduct the final exams only for senior classes.

The latest state on the list to announce the promotion of non-board students without taking the exam is Maharashtra. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that students of Classes 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next higher class without exams. The promotion without exams for lower classes was already announced earlier. However, class 10 and 12 board exams in the state will be held as per the released schedule.

The board exam for HSC (Class 12) is scheduled to start from April 23 while SSC (Class 10) exams in the state will begin on April 29. As per the official statement, there will be no practical exams for Class 10 students and the COVID-affected students take the board exams later, in June.

: The Assam government has already announced to promote class 1 to 9 students to the next higher classes without taking exams. The new academic session in Assam schools started on April 1. However, the state will conduct the board exams for Class 10 from May 11 and Class 12 from May 12. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).: The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha, has also joined the list of states who have promoted students from Class 1 to Class 8 without conducting the annual examination. The government has also announced the cancellation of physical classes for students of classes 1 to 8. However, the online classes will continue.: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the students of class 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a possibility of postponement of board exams due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. However, any official announcement is yet to release.: Chhattisgarh government has also ordered the schools across the state to remain shut till further announcement. As per the order, all the students, except those inclass 10and 12, will be given a general promotion to the next class without holding examinations.: Puducherry has declared ‘all pass’ for students up to class 9. The Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the School Education department to declare it as ‘all pass’ for the students of Class 1 to 9 in all the four regions of the Union Territory. Also, the students of class 10 and 11 in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions (adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum) would also be granted ‘all pass’ as per the statement of the Tamil Nadu State Board of Education.: Rajasthan has also stated general promotion for primary classes. As per the government order, students from class 1 to 5 will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme. While class 6, 7, 9 and 11students will have to write the final exams. The exams are expected to be held in April.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here