Covid-19: Won't Take Hasty Decision on Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said opinions from parents and stakeholders were being sought on re-opening of schools in the state, with the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister said the government would not take any hasty decisions regarding the re-opening of schools.

"Opinions from Parents & stakeholders are being sought regarding opening of schools in our state. On June 10, 11 and 12 in all schools, parents' meetings will be held to this effect. So also regarding the way classes should be conducted in schools maintaining social distance," the Minister tweeted.

Welcoming the debate about re-opening of schools, the Minister in a post on his facebook page denied allegations that the government was bowing to the private lobby.

Kumar said the meeting has been called for at all government, aided and unaided private schools and opinion would be sought regarding when to re-open schools for nursery and primary classes, higher primary classes and high school classes.

Also, regarding conducting of classes by maintaining social distancing in schools during post-coronavirus days, and precautionary measures to be taken in schools.

The union government, in its recent guidelines, had asked state governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, a decision on re-opening them would be taken.

