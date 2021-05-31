COVID Crisis: Postgraduate from AUD Seeks Job on Twitter, Says Open to Working as Daily Wager

A postgraduate degree holder from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), former intern and research enthusiast is now forced to seek work as a daily wager due to the COVID-19 led lockdown.

Vikash Sanchi, who in 2020 was a volunteer at an International Winter School on ‘globalization and religious diversity: issues, perspective, and the relevance of Gandhian philosophy is now looking for ‘any job’ on Twitter.

Sanchi said, it is difficult it is to get work as a labourer in lockdown, he further asked for work as a driver.

On May 30, Sanchi took to Twitter to write, “Please help me to get any work. It’s so hard to survive due to lockdown. Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I’m ready to work as daily wage labourer also. Please amplify (sic)."

The Tweet was followed by his resume. The resume states, “educationally, I am a sociology postgraduate from Ambedkar University Delhi. I can work as a driver also. Any lead will be immensely helpful. Thanks in advance.”(sic).

He has cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) by scoring 91.48 percentile in sociology. He is currently pursuing an MA in English Literature at Kurukshetra University. While studying in AUD he won a gold medal for 1500 meters race on sports day and has been an elected representative as a councilor of the MA department, claims the resume.

The resume states that in 2013 he passed class 12th board exams from government senior secondary school, Jamalpur. Pursued bachelor’s in mass communication in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana. In 2018-2020 he studied MA Sociology at Ambedkar University Delhi and presented a dissertation: Social reproduction through kinship structure: A study of purchased brides in a village in Haryana.

After the tweet went viral, now help has started pouring in for the postgraduate student. He is now taking calls from people who have offered to help him, and is hopeful to get a job to come out of the lockdown-imposed hardships.

The resume tells that last year he enthusiastically participated in lecture series workshops organized by universities and Ambedkar King Study circles California USA. One of them was “Let’s read Ambedkar.”

As an intern at Ashoka University he worked on the project of “crop residue burning and its impact on the environment”. He conducted surveys with the farmers to understand the ground reality of the domestic welfare, environment, and agriculture transformation.

He said his heart is in research as he participated in national workshops on research methodology, and is also proficient in computer skills.

