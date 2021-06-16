COVID-Effect: Kids Want Environment, Climate Change to be Part of School Curriculum

A wide majority of Indian students (79 per cent) believe that studying climate change, and learning about how it can help conserve the environment is important, according to the latest study conducted by Brainly - an ed-tech platform. The findings also revealed that 73 per cent of students already use online learning platforms to enrich their understanding of the environment and related issues.

For the survey, 1,781 responses from students across the country were collected. The online survey captures key insights about the beliefs and actions of young Indians with regards to the climate crisis and the push toward ecosystem restoration.

The finding underscores the growing awareness among the new generations of Indians to make sustainable lifestyle changes to accommodate immediate eco-friendly actions such as reducing the usage of plastic, conserving water, planting more trees.

The survey also found 74 per cent of students study environmental science at school. A vast vast majority - 86 per cent of the respondents - said their school encourages them to plant more trees and reduce the use of plastic while 80 per cent admitted that a parent or a family member encourages them to be conscious about their actions and their impact on the environment.

Most students have already undertaken eco-friendly activities since the beginning of the lockdowns in India. 59 per cent said they have reduced the use of plastic, 58 per cent of the students have planted more trees, 54 per cent has avoided waste for water, 52 per cent preferred recycling, 30 per cent for rainwater harvesting, and 20 per cent used rooftop solar panels.

Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer, Brainly said, “Young generations are more socially, politically, and environmentally aware than their predecessors. The increasingly easier access to information and knowledge enabled by the rise of online learning platforms is a major contributor to this much-needed movement." The survey was conducted as part of World Environment Day, observed on June 5 every year.

