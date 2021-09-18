Covid Effect: Procurement of Books for Delhi Govt School Libraries to be in Virtual Mode

The procurement of books for general reading in libraries of Delhi government schools will be done through virtual mode this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE). It said holding a physical book fair as is done every year by the department is “not feasible" in the present situation.

“Due to the precarious nature of the Covid pandemic, holding a physical face to face mega book fair does not seems feasible in the present times for the procurement of books under the head ‘Improvement of School Libraries’ for the year 2021-22. “As a result, the procurement of books of general reading for all the government schools under DoE will be done through virtual mode," the DoE said in official order.

The DoE said it has also decided to extend the panel of publishers, whose books and titles were selected or recommended by the Library Technical Committee in 2019-20, for the year 2021-22 as a one-time relaxation. “This year, due to the precarious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of procurement of books of general reading through Mega Book Fair-V (2021-22) shall be in virtual mode," it added.

The publishing house will have to deliver the ordered books and titles at the doorsteps of the schools within 45 days, beginning from the last day of display at the fair, it said. The directorate clarified that in case after receiving the orders of books and titles through the online module, the publishing house does not supply the books at the doorstep of the schools under DoE, then the selected publisher shall be denied permission to enter the process of procurement of books for the next one year.

